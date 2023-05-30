Emiliano Grillo won his second PGA Tour event. May. 30, 2023 07:58. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Emiliano Grillo (aged 31, Argentina) secured his second career victory on the U.S. Professional Golf (PGA) Tour after seven years and seven months.



During the final four rounds of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Grillo recorded six birdies, two bogeys, and a double-bogey to finish at 8-under-par 272. Tied with Adam Schauck (31, USA) for the lead, Grillo earned $1.56 million for his triumph in a two-way playoff. This victory came seven years and seven months after his first career win at the Price.com Open in October 2015, which also earned him the title of the Tour's Rookie of the Year for the 2015-2016 season.



Grillo, who was tied for fourth place after the third round, held a two-stroke lead, reducing his score by four strokes until the 17th hole of the day. However, his tee shot on the final 18th hole landed in a creek above the cart path and drifted approximately 50 yards into the penalty area. After incurring a penalty and finishing the hole with a double bogey, Grillo found himself in a precarious situation, as he ended up with the same score as Shank and Harry Hall (26, England), who had not yet completed their rounds. Shank failed to reduce his score on the 18th hole, and Hall had a bogey, resulting in the match going into overtime.



한국어