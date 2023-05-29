Director Justine Triet wins Palme d’Or in Cannes. May. 29, 2023 08:13. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

"I was surprised to learn only three women have ever won the Palme d’Or (Golden Palm) award. We are at the dawn of a great transformation."



This is what ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ director Justine Trier (45, France) had to say as she became the third woman to have received the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.



Anatomy of a Fall is the story of a writer accused of murdering her husband, with her blind son regarded as the only witness. Actress Jane Fonda, who appeared on stage at Cannes' Lumiere Theater to present the Palme d'Or, clapped her hands with her eyes open wide in surprise when Trier was called up.



The Jury Prize went to Jonathan Glazer, director of ‘The Zone of Interest,’ and the Director's Prize to Tran Anh Hùng, Vietnamese-French director of ‘La Passion de Dodin Bouffant.'



