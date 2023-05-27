Sin and punishment. May. 27, 2023 07:44. .

There's something inherently enchanting about the month of May. It strikes a sublime balance, evading the extremities of heat and cold while basking in the radiant sunlight and the splendor of blooming flowers. The weather, acting as an unstinted benefactor, showers us with blessings we neither solicit nor purchase. In this atmosphere of serene charm, our spirits become inclined towards benevolence, making May an ideal time for weddings or the blossoming of new love stories.



Perhaps Buddha, in his divine wisdom, acknowledged the inherent grace of this time, choosing to make his earthly arrival in the heart of May. In this rhythm of life, arrivals beget departures. As children are born, parents age, teachers impart wisdom, and even Buddha himself chose this resplendent month for his advent, a poet, who dedicated his verses to this cycle of existence, bid his farewell to the world.



The man in question, Jo Oh-hyun, resonates more naturally with the honorific 'Monk Oh-hyun' than the formal title of 'poet.’ Beginning his spiritual journey as a novice monk at the tender age of seven, he shared his life with the teachings of Buddha. In his youthful days, he likely yearned for his mother's touch and ached for the familiar comfort of family. His path towards enlightenment was undoubtedly paved with challenges, strewn with hardship and tests of endurance. Yet, he triumphed over these tribulations, creating and preserving the soulful essence captured in his poetry. It raises the question, what possible sin could such a man have committed? In a world where many are inclined to overlook their transgressions, Monk Oh-hyun made it his mission to humble and empty himself. This is a profound testament to the purpose, power, and essence of religion. Through this lens of humility, we find ourselves uncovering the deeper significance of Buddha's arrival day within the rich tapestry of his verse.



