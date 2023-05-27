Russia begins deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. May. 27, 2023 07:46. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Russia has announced that it has begun transferring tactical nuclear weapons to its ally Belarus. It is the first overseas deployment of nuclear weapons by Russia in 32 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the first time in two months since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in March this year. This will bring nuclear weapons right under the nose of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states, raising the level of nuclear threats even further.



According to Reuters on Thursday (local time), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the transfer of nuclear weapons (to Belarus) has begun and that President Putin signed the relevant decree. Belarus shares borders with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and NATO members, as well as Ukraine.



U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a briefing that day that it was an “irresponsible act” and “strongly condemn the agreement (to deploy nuclear weapons between the two countries).” "We have made it clear that the use of biochemical or nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine will have serious consequences," he warned. "We have not seen any reason to change our strategic posture or any indication that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons.”



