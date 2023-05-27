Satellite launched by Nuri successfully establishes two-way communication. May. 27, 2023 07:46. warum@donga.com,jwchoi@donga.com.

On Thursday afternoon, the Korean launch vehicle “Nuri (KSLV-II)” successfully deployed the next-generation small satellite, No. 2, into orbit and exchanged normal signals with ground stations. Additionally, among the seven cube satellites launched simultaneously, four of them also transmitted normal signals.



With the confirmation of the satellite's normal operation, Nuri has accomplished its mission of launching and operating our satellite using our indigenous launch vehicle technology. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone, precisely 31 years after the launch of the first-ever scientific satellite, “Uribyeol-1,” which was deployed using a French launch vehicle in 1992.



On Friday, the Ministry of Science and ICT conducted a briefing at the Sejong Government Complex, announcing that two-way communication with the next-generation small satellite No. 2, serving as the primary payload of Nuri No. 3, has taken place on eight occasions, and it has been verified that all systems are functioning normally.



According to the KAIST Satellite Research Institute, the next-generation small satellite No. 2, developed by their team, is currently operating all its functions without any issues. Over the next seven days, the institute aims to ensure the satellite's stability by closely monitoring its status. The mission is expected to commence in August, if early. The primary objectives of the next-generation small satellite No. 2 include disaster observation, and it will orbit the Earth approximately 15 times a day in a sun-synchronous orbit for two years.



The locations of four out of the seven Cube Satellites, serving as small auxiliary satellites, have been successfully determined through two-way communication or signal reception. However, the separation of 'Doyosat' No. 3 (Dasol) from Nuri is yet to be confirmed. Efforts are underway to establish communication with two of the remaining cube satellites, including Doyosat 4 (Raon), from ground stations. “We anticipate a timeframe of approximately one week to receive signals from the cube satellites and attempt two-way communication,” said Cho Sun-hak, the director general of the Space Policy and Nuclear Energy Bureau under the Ministry of Science and ICT.



Major foreign media outlets, including Reuters, have widely recognized the third launch of the Korean launch vehicle Nuri as a significant accomplishment for Korea's nascent aerospace technology.



한국어