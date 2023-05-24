‘Red paint’ protest using Ukrainian flag-colored dresses in Cannes. May. 24, 2023 07:56. clearlee@donga.com.

At the premiere of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, a woman protested by donning a dress the same color as the Ukrainian flag and spraying herself with fake blood.



According to the British Telegraph and others, on Sunday (local time), an unidentified woman appeared on the steps in front of the Cannes Film Festival premiere, wearing a yellow and blue dress identical to the Ukrainian flag. The woman climbed to the center of her red-carpet stairway, pulled out two bottles of liquid that had been placed under her dress, and poured them over her head. Blood-red liquid flowed down and covered the woman's hair and clothes, and bodyguards rushed to her and dragged her down. During this process, the reporters at the scene intensively covered the woman.



The Telegraph wrote that it was an "obvious anti-war protest alluding to a war in Ukraine" and that "it is unclear why women waged such protests."



한국어