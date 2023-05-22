Hyundai Motor introduces "N Vision 74" at an exhibition in Italy. May. 22, 2023 08:01. hee@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company took part in "Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023," a world-renowned classic/concept car exhibition held in Italy, with a hydrogen hybrid concept car inspired by Pony Coupe.



At the exhibition held in Lake Como, Italy for three days from Friday (local time), Hyundai Motor Company introduced the "N Vision 74," a high-performance N brand hydrogen hybrid rolling lab. The vehicle was researched, developed, and verified before applying high-performance technology to mass-produced models. The rolling lab is applied with a hybrid system that combines a battery motor and a hydrogen fuel cell. It took less than 4 seconds to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h.



‘N Vision 74’ was developed with inspiration from the Pony Coupe concept, Korea’s first concept car, which was introduced at the Turin Motor Show in Italy in 1974, when Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-young was at the helm of the company. The car assumed the design from the Pony Coupe concept by aerodynamically reinterpreting the exterior. This seems to be a move to promote the fact that Hyundai Motor Company is also a prestigious company that has braced for a long 'history of challenges' in this exhibition boasting a 94-year history. Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun also visited the venue and looked around various vehicles on display with Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer (CCO) of Hyundai Motor Company.



한국어