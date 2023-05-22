Man City secures victory in EPL without breaking a sweat. May. 22, 2023 08:02. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Manchester City, commonly known as Man City, has secured three consecutive victories in the English Premier League (EPL), claiming the first piece of the treble (three crowns).



Man City confirmed their EPL championship in the 2022-2023 season without playing on Sunday. This was because second-place Arsenal lost 0-1 against Nottingham, leaving them at 81 points. Even if Arsenal wins their remaining game, they cannot surpass Man City's 85 points. As a result, Man City secured the league title for the third consecutive season and the seventh time overall. The team's consistent success since the 2017-2018 season, claiming the top spot five times in six seasons, solidifies them as the strongest club in the EPL. The BBC covered the news of Man City's third consecutive league victory, likening the team to an unstoppable truck that accelerates relentlessly. In addition to their league triumph, Man City is also competing in the finals of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. The FA Cup final against Manchester United is scheduled for June 3, while the Champions League final against Inter Milan (Italy) will take place on June 11.



While watching the game on TV at the team training ground, the Manchester City players embraced each other and celebrated joyously as the championship was confirmed following Arsenal's defeat. Manager Pep Guardiola raised five fingers, signifying his fifth league victory since assuming team control in 2016. “Winning the EPL three times in a row, in the world's most competitive league, is truly special," Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan said. "It's a season that will forever be etched in my memory."



Despite their aspirations for their first championship in 19 years, Arsenal concluded the season in second place. Remarkably, they held the top spot for a record-breaking 248 days during the season. “It's disheartening. We led the league for over nine months, engaging in a relentless battle with Man City for 10 and a half months, only to lose the championship today," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "Now, we must regroup and heal from this painful setback.”



한국어