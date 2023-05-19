KCCI and supporters hold events to promote Expo in Busan. May. 19, 2023 08:06. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

Chey Tae-won, the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), participated in a guerrilla promotion for the Busan World Expo (Expo), along with around 40 Expo supporters consisting of Koreans and foreigners on Wednesday in Jongno-gu, Seoul.



According to the KCCI on Thursday, Chairman Chey conducted promotional activities by touring Tongin Market, Seochon Alley, and Sejong Food Street in Jongno-gu for two hours from 5 p.m. the previous day. He held street performances with the supporters and distributed prizes while requesting support for attracting the Expo from small business owners and citizens.



When asked about the motivation behind his enthusiastic effort to attract the Expo at a dinner with supporters on the same day, Chairman Chey said, “Busan Expo is the way by which Korea, a country that has achieved the miracle of the Han River, can contribute to the world.”



The 120 Expo supporters consist of 70 Koreans and 50 foreign residents in Korea. They have been engaged in various activities, including holding welcoming events when the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) inspection team visited last month.



