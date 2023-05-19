President Yoon to attend G7 Summit in Hiroshima. May. 19, 2023 08:05. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the G7 Summit taking place from May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima, Japan. On May 21, the final day of the three-day gathering, Korea-Japan bilateral meeting and Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral summit are expected to take place.



After arriving in Hiroshima on May 19, President Yoon will meet Korean atomic bomb victims and have bilateral meetings with G7 leaders.



On the second day, President Yoon will give a speech about topics of global concern, such as food and health, climate, and energy development. This year’s G7 meeting has invited eight countries, including South Korea, Australia, and India. This is the fourth time South Korea has been invited to the G7 summit. The leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear disarmament. President Yoon will have bilateral meetings with leaders of G7 and outreach countries.



On May 21, President Yoon is scheduled to visit the Monument in Memory of the Korean Victims of the A-bomb in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This is the first time leaders of the two countries jointly visited the monument and the first time the South Korean president visited the monument.



President Yoon will also sit for the Korea-Japan summit that will take place less than two weeks after the previous meeting in Korea. At the Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral summit, the leaders will examine the real-time information-sharing system on North Korean missiles and discuss measures to address shared threats from the North Korean missile nuclear threats and the trilateral strategic cooperative mechanism. The trilateral summit comes six months since the leaders met in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in November 2022.



