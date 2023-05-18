Pyongyang ready to launch spy satellite. May. 18, 2023 08:00. ysh1005@donga.com,yea@donga.com.

North Korea said Wednesday it is fully prepared to mount its first reconnaissance satellite on a rocket. It came a month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae visited its state space development agency on April 18 and ordered the agency to complete preparations for its launch within the schedule. Hence, preparations for the launch are believed to have been completed.



“Chairman Kim conducted an onsite inspection of the project to launch our first intelligence satellite and approved a ‘future action plan’ on Tuesday, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday. Kim, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, has thus made a move in public by ending his 28-day hiatus since he visited the state space development agency on April 18, where he declared the completion of the production of the satellite.



According to KCNA, Kim took a firsthand look at its military intelligence satellite No. 1, “which is ready for mounting after completing inspection as an assembled unit and final review for its compliance with the space environment.” The ‘future action plan’ apparently refers to its plan to mount the satellite that has been fully assembled and completed preparations for its mounting on a rocket. Pyongyang also released photos of the intelligence satellite on the day.



