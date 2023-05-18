Gucci's Gyeongbok Palace show gets complaints from residents. May. 18, 2023 08:00. o0@donga.com.

“This type of noise can’t happen in the middle of the night. It’s so loud that I might go crazy. Can’t you act like a luxury brand?” complained a resident of Jongro, Seoul on Twitter about the noise following the party after Gucci’s fashion show held near his house. “My mother reported to the police after two hours of putting up with the noise.”



Police were dispatched to the party held after Gucci’s fashion show, which was attended by celebrities including singer IU and actor Lee Jung Jae, held at Gyeongbeok Palace. The Jongro Police Station said that 52 noise-related reports were received on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, Gucci held the 2024 Cruise Fashion Show at the Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul and held a celebration event afterwards at a complex cultural facility nearby. The building, surrounded by windows, had weak sound insulation, and residents suffered from the noise and light from the party overnight. “We met with the event organizers and advised to keep the noise down or break up the event, which they did shortly,” said a police official.



Around 570 stars and fashion business celebrities, including singer IU, Gucci’s ambassador, attended the event. “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience to residents,” said Gucci.



