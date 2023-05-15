Samsung develops world’s first next-gen memory CXL 2.0 DRAM. May. 15, 2023 07:58. beepark@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics developed a next-generation DRAM that can significantly expand the capacity and bandwidth of DRAM.



According to Samsung Electronics on Sunday, the new product is a 128GB DRAM chip that supports Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 for the first time in the industry. The South Korean electronics company announced that it accelerated the commercialization of next-generation memories by developing a new version following its development of CLX 1.1 DRAM as the first in the world in May last year.



CXL is a medium that helps a more efficient use of a CPU, an accelerator, DRAM, etc. on a high-performance server. CXL DRAM garners attention in the next-generation computing market, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, for creating synergy with the main DRAM and adding more bandwidth and capacity. Advanced technology industries require higher standards of memory capacity and data processing speed, which means better performance than existing memories is demanded.



The new DRAM supports the memory pooling function for the first time in the industry. It is a memory management technique that binds multiple CXL memory blocks on a server platform to form a pool and enables hosts to dynamically allocate memory from the pool as needed. The new technology allows customers to maximize efficiency while lowering operating costs, according to Samsung Electronics.



