Tottenham fail to advance to Champions League. May. 15, 2023 07:57. hun@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur FC have failed to advance to the UEFA Champions League next season.



Tottenham lost 1-2 to Aston Villa FC in an away match on Saturday in the 2022-2023 English Premier League. The team was trailing 0-2 before Harry Kane scored a goal through a penalty kick in the 45th minute in the second half but failed to secure another goal. Son fired a right-foot shot, which hit the net before an offside was declared. Earlier in the 24th minute in the first half, he kicked a shot that struck the goalpost before an offside was declared. Son played full-time in the match and recorded four offsides.



With the loss, Tottenham have now 57 winning points overall (17 wins, six draws, and 13 losses) to be disqualified for the Champions League in the next season regardless of the outcomes of the remaining matches. The reason is that the gap in winning points between Tottenham and Manchester United FC widened to nine after the latter beat Wolverhampton FC 2-0 on the day. In the EPL, only four top teams can advance to the next season’s Champions League.



It is also uncertain whether Tottenham, which was ranked sixth in the EPL on Sunday, will be able to advance to the UEFA Europa League or not. Manchester City FC, ranked first in the EPL this season, and Manchester United, have advanced to the FA Cup final. Brighton FC (winning points of 55), which was ranked eighth on Sunday, has three more matches to play than Tottenham. Club competitions hosted by UEFA include the Champions League, which is the highest level, followed by the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.



한국어