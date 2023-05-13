BTS releases a new song as a complete group in 11 months. May. 13, 2023 07:41. always99@donga.com.

The popular K-pop group BTS released a song titled The Planet (photo) on Friday afternoon, featuring all seven members. This marks the first time in 11 months since their previous release in June last year. BTS, which has had some members enlist in the military, has returned with a new song as a whole group.



Big Hit Music, the agency representing BTS, has introduced their new song as “a track that harmonizes the personalities and vocals of all seven members.” The song was recorded before the enlistment of Jin and J-Hope.



The Planet is the theme song for the upcoming domestic animation, BASTIONS, which is set to air on SBS starting on Sunday. The song's lyrics are aligned with the theme of the animation, which portrays a hero's journey to defeat a villain harming the environment. The song's lyrics emphasize the earth's significance, including the line “Our little star/It’s in pain right now.”



