Inter Milan wins derby match in Champions League semifinal. May. 12, 2023 07:51. hun@donga.com.

Inter Milan achieved its first victory in a “Milan derby” match in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.



In the first leg, held on Thursday, of the semifinals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, it only took the first 11 minutes from the start of the game for Inter Milan, the away team, to steal goals from AC Milan. With the final score of two to zero, Inter Milan first beat up AC Milan in the Champions League. It only recorded a total of two ties and two losses against the local rival in the 2002-2003 semifinals and the 2004-2005 quarterfinals. However, it has won all three matches played since this year, including Thursday’s one against AC Milan.



Inter Milan and AC Milan share the San Siro Stadium in Milan. Since its beginning in 1909, the so-called “Milan Derby” has become one of the most famous matches in football. In the 236 games played so far, head-to-head stats show that Inter Milan outdoes AC Milan with 88 wins, 79 losses, and 69 ties. However, AC Milan has won the Champions League seven times, ahead of the three-time champion Inter Milan. In the Italian Serie A, they have won the same number of titles, 19 times each, making both have the second most titles in the national league.



In the first UCL derby match against AC Milan in 18 years, Inter Milan took the lead thanks to the first goal of the game won by Edin Džeko. His volley kick from a corner impressively completed a goal. Džeko, born in 1986, became the oldest player who gained the second most goals in the UCL semifinals at the age of 37 years and 54 days as of Thursday. In the 11th minute of the first half with the score of one to zero, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, born in 1989, added the second goal to Inter Milan. Džeko said that having a derby in the UCL semifinals is a rare event to come across, adding that he just did what contributed to his team.



All but one club which won the first leg of the UCL semifinals by a difference of two or more goals have made it to the final. The second-leg semifinal between the two Milan clubs is scheduled for 4 a.m. (KST) next Wednesday.



