N. Korea operates factories in Kaesong Industrial Complex without approval. May. 10, 2023 07:49. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

North Korea is apparently running around 10 factories inside the Kaesong Industrial Complex, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry. The government analyzed that the North’s activities have become more vigorous since Unification Minister Kwon Young-sae issued a statement condemning the North’s unauthorized operation of the factories in the industrial complex and exploitation of South Korean properties on April 11. The government is examining the possibility of taking official measures against the North.



"Our examination of satellite pictures and other circumstances have revealed that 10 factories are currently in operation,” said an official of the unification ministry. “The number of people in the industrial complex is also on the rise. We are examining possible measures to hold North Korea accountable for illegal factory operation in the Kaesong Industrial Complex.”



Voice of America also reported that the analysis of satellite pictures taken on April 20 revealed buses, people, and materials near 21 buildings and empty sites in the Kaesong complex. “It is the first time since 2016 that activities were detected near 21 buildings all at once. In the past, buses stopped at only one building, and few trucks were occasionally detected at five or six locations,” VOA reported. The signs of the North’s such activity warrants caution because, despite Minister Kwon’s warning that South Korea would take all possible measures, including legal ones, to hold North Korea accountable, the North ramped up three to four-fold the factory operation rate.



한국어