Google to unveil PaLM2, capable of producing results in 100 languages. May. 10, 2023 07:49. namduck2@donga.com.

Google is set to unveil PaLM 2, its most recent and advanced large language model (LLM), which includes more than 100 languages at Google I/O 2023, CNBC reported.



Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled PaLM’s first version during the annual Google I/O developers conference in May 2022, describing it as “the largest language model trained with 540 billion parameters.”



CNBC reported that PaLM 2 includes more than 100 languages and that Google has verified PaLM 2 solving a wide range of programming and math tasks. Experts in the field estimate that more than 540 billion parameters were used to train PaLM 2.



It is likely that PaLM 2 will be applied to Google Bard, a conversational generative AI chatbot, which has been currently revealed in only a limited number of countries, including the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea. Bard can generate results only in English for now, and Google is examining to provide services in Korean and Japanese.



Microsoft has unveiled Bing AI chatbot to users around the world on May 4. On the other hand, Google has not rolled out generative AI-powered search engine yet. The company is expected to unveil a specific plan with regard to the AI-powered search service during the annual developers conference.



Mr. Pichai will deliver a remark on the theme of how AI is “helping people reach their full potential” at the annual Google I/O Developers Conference.



