‘I know Psy’s Soaking Show. It is becoming a culture'. May. 10, 2023 07:48. beborn@donga.com.

“If a concept lasts, it becomes a style, and then it becomes a culture. Now, I think it is becoming a culture for people who are not familiar with singer Psy (pictured) to participate in ‘Soaking Show’ in the summer.”



‘Psy Soaking Show 2022’, disclosed through Disney Plus on the 3rd, is a concert live film that vividly captures last year’s Soaking Show, which attracted 350,000 spectators in nine cities. The Soaking Show, which started in 2011, is a festival that was conceived by Psy after watching street cheering during the World Cup, and is characterized by the audience enjoying themselves while being soaked in water. Psy, whom we met via video on Tuesday, said, “(The show) has seen a very healthy growth over the last 10 years.”



The focus of this live performance video is the sound heard at the venue. "Compared to other performances, the audience's sound was captured at a higher volume,” Psy said. “So viewers will be able to feel the realism to the fullest.” Being in charge of everything from dancing and singing to stage planning and directing, Director Park Jae-sang (Psy’s real name) spends meticulous yet and painful preparation time so that singer Psy can play without worries on stage.



The average age of a Soaking Show audience is 25. "I'm very proud of myself because I think I'm not a has-been yet," Psy said. “The audience at my performances has a nickname of ‘maniac.’ They are the people who make it possible for me, a 45-year-old man with a love handle and two children, to live as a singer ‘Psy.’”



