Cheong Wa Dae introduces programs to celebrate first anniversary of being open to public. May. 09, 2023

A series of exhibitions on former presidents’ daily lives will be held at the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae’s main office building, Chunchugwan, and official residence to celebrate its one-year anniversary of being open to the public. In addition, the number of visitors allowed to enter the presidential office at night will be increased from 100 per day to 2,000 for three weeks.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Monday that it would introduce 10 programs to mark the first-year anniversary of Cheong Wa Dae’s opening to the public. An exhibition titled “The Story of Our Presidents – They Were Here” will be held in the main office building of presidents early next month. The exhibition will showcase items used by former presidents and focus on the lifestyle of leaders who stayed in Cheong Wa Dae. An exhibition to display tableware and furniture used by former presidents will be held in Chunchugwan, which used to be used as a press conference hall, starting in October.



Outdoor performances will be showcased as well. A special concert to celebrate the first anniversary of opening will be held in the grand garden sometime this month and the ‘Dignity of tradition’ performance to showcase the National Dance Company of Korea’s Taepyeongmu and other dances will be presented in the heliport on Saturday and Sunday. Performances will continue in September.



A program to explore trees and plants in Nokjiwon will be operated twice a day starting next month with a theme of ‘Presidents’ Trees.’ ‘Night Stroll through Cheong Wa Dae,’ which is a nighttime visiting program, will allow 2,000 visitors per day, which is much higher than the usual number, for three weeks in June and September.



