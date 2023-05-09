Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu scores fourth goal of the season. May. 09, 2023 08:02. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic scored his fourth goal in the Scottish Premiership matches to secure his second trophy in just four months since joining the club, with Celtic winning its second consecutive Premiership title.



Oh came on as a 25th-minute substitute in the second half of a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over visiting Hearts of Midlothian on Sunday and scored the winner just 10 minutes after coming on. Aaron Moy sent in a low, grounded cross from the left side of the penalty area, and as Oh rushed toward the goal, he slipped and rattled the post with his right foot. It was Oh’s third goal in the league and fourth of the season.



With the 2-0 win, Celtic moved to 95 points on 31 wins, two draws, and one loss, extending their lead over second-place Rangers to 13 points. Celtic clinched the league title with four games remaining. The defending champions won their second consecutive league title and 53rd overall, closing the gap on Rangers as the all-time champions. In the last ten seasons, Celtic have won the title in all but the 2020-2021 season.



The league title also earned Celtic a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Celtic played in the Champions League this season and was eliminated in the group stage. "I will do my best to bring more great news in the future," Oh wrote on his social media account after the game.



한국어