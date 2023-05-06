Kang Soo-yeon's 1st memorial exhibition to be held. May. 06, 2023 07:55. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

The first anniversary memorial exhibition for actress Kang Soo-yeon (1966-2022), titled "Kang Soo-yeon: A Cinematic Legacy," will take place from Saturday th to Tuesday. The event, which features screenings of the late actress's works, will be held at the Korean Film Archive in Mapo-gu, Seoul on Saturday, followed by Megabox Seongsu from Sunday to Tuesday. Films such as "The Surrogate Woman," "Come Come Come Upward," " Road to the Racetrack," "Blue in You," and "Gir’s Night out " will be shown. Notable attendees, including director Lee Chang-dong and actors Kim Yeo-jin, Park Joong-hoon, and Ye Ji-won, will participate in the screenings and engage in conversations with the audience, sharing their memories of the late actress.



In mid-May, a memorial book dedicated to her will be published. The book will contain previously unreleased photos from the actress's personal album and tribute messages from prominent film industry figures, including director Bong Joon-ho and actor Seol Kyung-gu. The 'Kang Soo-yeon Memorial Project Promotion Committee,' which organized the exhibition, intends to continue with the memorial project, including publishing academic books. She passed away on May 7 last year due to a brain hemorrhage.



