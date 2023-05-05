A husband not-to-be-trusted. May. 05, 2023 07:57. .

This song represents the heart of a woman who was treated harshly by her husband. It cannot be said that this came from the poet's natural poetic impulse, but he must have heard rumors of women's complaints or tried to transform a verbally transmitted song into a more sophisticated expression‎. Alternatively, it may be that the situation surrounding subordinates alienated from the lord based on customs is likened to a relationship between a man and a woman. The poet mentioned the relationship between lord and subordinate and said, “If you are born as a human being, don’t become someone else’s wife (subordinate). Because the joys and sorrows of a hundred years are all up to the lord.” It indicates that the comparison of the regular tide time with the love psychology of men and women in the poem is due to the unique idea of Sui-hyang. They can enjoy a stable and tranquil life with a firm belief in the course of the tide. But a man's heart is completely different. He is not trusted at all because he routinely breaks his promise to return, so there is no way to understand his feelings. Women are different. Even the sea, which is thought to be infinitely deep, is shallow compared to the heart of a woman who yearns for her husband. Now that she has come to know her husband's true feelings for her, her disappointment in him has to be greater.



The name of the song has nothing to do with the content of the song. Judging from the comparison of the husband's mind with the tide in this poem, it may have something to do with 'waves,’ albeit not in a great deal. Since the song was created in the middle of the Tang Dynasty when the genre of poetry was just beginning to be created, its form is not much different from the existing seven-word poetry. This proves that the form of the song is still immature.



