Musical KPOP nominated for Tony Awards. May. 04, 2023 07:56. clearlee@donga.com.

Korean musical KPOP, which debuted on Broadway, was nominated for the Tony Awards. On Tuesday (local time), the Tony Awards announced that KPOP was nominated for Best Original Score (Helen Park, Max Vernon), Best Costume Design (Clint Romas, Sophia Choi), and Best Choreography (Jennifer Weber).



KPOP is a musical about K-pop stars gearing up to make their U.S. debut, finally making it to New York. It is performed in English, but there are Korean lines and lyrics. The Broadway production starred a number of real-life K-pop idols, including f(x)’s Luna, miss A’s Min, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and SPICA’s Kim Bo-hyung.



The musical was staged in November last year, but its box-office record was relatively low and closed in two years. However, it was completely sold out in 2017 on off Broadway theatres in 2017. The Tony Awards will be held in New York on June 11.



한국어