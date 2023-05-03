BTS Suga debuts at No.2 on Billboard 200. May. 03, 2023 08:00. hoho@donga.com.

The latest solo album by BTS member Suga, "D-DAY," has made a strong debut on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 140,000 units as of Monday. This impressive showing puts Suga in the No. 2 spot on the chart, marking the third time a BTS member has scored a solo top 10 hit on the Billboard 200. The other two BTS members to achieve this feat are Jimin, whose album "FACE" reached No. 2, and RM, whose album "Indigo" reached No. 3. Meanwhile, in this week's chart, the No. 1 spot was claimed by U.S. country music artist Morgan Wallen's album "One Thing at a Time."



The Billboard 200 charts the popularity of albums in the United States by taking into account a combination of factors including traditional sales of physical albums and streaming views.



