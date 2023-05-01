Louis Vuitton holds a fashion show at Jamsu Bridge. May. 01, 2023 07:51. ohmygod@donga.com.

The Jamsu Bridge, located over the Han River in Seoul, has been repurposed as a runway for a fashion show by the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.



Louis Vuitton announced that it had held a 'Pre Fall Fashion Show' on Jamsu Bridge in Seoul at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. In collaboration with the Seoul City government, Louis Vuitton arranged for the closure of traffic on the nearly 800-meter-long Jamsu Bridge and set up a runway and seating for the fashion show.



The event created a unique atmosphere with the backdrop of Seoul's night view, the Jamsu Bridge lit up in dark blue, and the fountains cascading from the Banpo Bridge adjacent to the Jamsu Bridge. The fashion show was directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the Netflix original series Squid Game.



The event kicked off with the Honam farm music tune performed by Kim Duk-soo's Samulnori troupe. The first model to walk down the runway was Jung Ho-yeon, an actor from Squid Game and Louis Vuitton's representative model, who walked into the background of the Sanwoolim song No Already. The show ended with the appearance of global fashion model Choi So-ra.



Louis Vuitton stated that the Han River represents the sentiments of Seoul, a place where history and the future coexist, and through this show, the world will come to appreciate the beauty of Seoul and the unique features of the Han River. Pietro Beccari, the Chairman of Louis Vuitton, said, “I’m delighted to hold the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Seoul, a cultural hub that has captured the world's attention.”



Around 1,600 people attended the event, including Hyein from the girl group New Jeans, actress Bae Doo-na, and individuals from the fashion industry. Among the attendees were representatives from four department stores, including Jung Joon-ho, the CEO of Lotte Department Store, Son Young-shik, the CEO of Shinsegae Department Store, Kim Hyung-jong, the CEO of Hyundai Department Store, and Kim Eun-soo, the CEO of Galleria Department Store.



