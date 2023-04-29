One goal away from Son’s double-digit scoring for 7 seasons. April. 29, 2023 08:02. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

“Against all odds, Son Heung-min gives chaotic Spurs a flicker of hope.”



British media outlet The Guardian praised Tottenham's Son Heung-min for rescuing his team from defeat. On Friday, Son scored the equalizing goal in the 34th minute of the second half during a 2022-2023 English Premier League (EPL) home match against Manchester United, with Tottenham trailing 1-2. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.



Son's goal that day marked his ninth in the league this season. Apart from his debut EPL season wearing a Tottenham jersey in 2015-2016 (four goals), Son has consistently achieved double-digit scoring until last season. If Son scores one more goal, he will reach double-digit goals for seven consecutive seasons. Additionally, Son has scored a total of 144 goals in the league while wearing a Tottenham uniform.



In the 34th minute of the second half, Son converted a cross from Kane on the right side of the penalty box, striking the net with his right foot from the left side of the goalpost. This was the 24th goal Son scored by receiving a pass from Kane. According to football statistics company Opta, this ties the EPL record for most goals scored by one player connecting from a specific player's pass, equaling Chelsea's Didier Drogba, who scored 24 goals from Frank Lampard's passes.



"The opponent scored two goals in the first 45 minutes, and we said in the locker room we can also do the same," Son added after the match. "The first half was not a game we were supposed to be dragged into. We performed well in the second half, but I'm not happy that we didn't get three points." Tottenham coach Ryan Mason said that Son kept running (for the goal), adding that he believed the ball would come to him.



