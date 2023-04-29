Biden calls Yoon ‘a man of many talents’. April. 29, 2023 08:02. aimhigh@donga.com,chaewani@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's enthusiastic rendition of 'American Pie' at a state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) continues to be a hot topic. Politicians in Washington have praised his performance, and the song's original composer, Don McLean, has expressed his desire to sing with President Yoon.



On Thursday, President Biden tweeted a video of President Yoon's performance, accompanied by the message, “President Yoon, a man of many talents.” President Yoon expressed his gratitude in response and said, “It was an unforgettable night. I am grateful for the warm hospitality of President Biden and Mrs. Jill Biden.”



President Yoon's performance at the state dinner was also brought up at a state luncheon hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Tony Blinken on the same day. At the luncheon held at the Benjamin Franklin State Banquet Hall in the U.S. State Department building, Secretary of State Blinken mentioned Yoon's rendition of American Pie and joked, “If you have a desire to show another performance, please continue the performance,” which drew laughter from attendees. Later, at a reception held after President Yoon's speech at a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy complimented President Yoon’s singing voice, according to Kim Eun-hye, senior secretary for public relations.



“What a moment last night was, as I watched the video clips. I wish I could have been there, but there always is a next time,” said McLean in an interview with The Hill, an American political media outlet. “I hope President Yoon learns how to play the guitar that I signed so when we meet, in the future, we can do the song together!” McLean was invited to the state dinner at the White House but was unable to attend due to his tour in Australia. In a CNN interview, he expressed his desire to visit Korea next year and perform with President Yoon.



