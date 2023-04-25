Hyundai Motor, Kia win 5 Red Dot Design awards. April. 25, 2023 07:59. bjk@donga.com.

It was reported on Monday that Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, and Genesis won five awards at the Red Dot Awards and the Car Design Award. Hyundai Motor Company's all-new Grandeur was selected as a winner in the Cars and Motorcycles category and the E-pit Ultra-fast Charger received an award in the Product Design category. Kia’s Niro Plug-In Hybrid was selected as a winner in the Red Dot Awards’ Cars and Motorcycles category. The Genesis G90 also won an award in the same category, with its identity of ‘dynamic elegance’ receiving high praise.



The Genesis X Convertible concept received the Car Design Award in Concept Cars category at the Car Design Award 2023. The X Convertible is the third model in Genesis’ X Concept Series, following X and X Speedium Coupe, which were released in March 2021 and April 2022, respectively. It is praised for reflecting Genesis’ electric car design direction of offering the driver’s experience of communicating with nature.



