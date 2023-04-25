Lee Kang-in shows 70-meter stormy dribble. April. 25, 2023 07:58. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Mallorca's official social media account featured a photo of Lee Kang-in with this word. He scored two goals in a home game against Getafe on Monday, leading his team to a 3-1 victory in the 2022-2023 Spanish La Liga season.



Starting as a left midfielder, Lee Kang-in netted both the equalizing and clinching goals, marking his 4th and 5th of the season. Since his La Liga debut in the 2018-2019 season and playing in 103 matches, this was his first multi-goal league game. Opta, a football statistics company, revealed that Lee is the first Korean player to score more than two goals in a La Liga game. This season, he has tallied nine attacking points, just one shy of his first double-digit attacking point record.



Trailing 0-1, Lee leveled the score in the 56th minute with a left-footed shot after the goalkeeper's clearance. In stoppage time, with Mallorca ahead 2-1, he picked up the ball near the center circle, drove to Getafe's goal, and scored with another left-footed shot. Getafe's defender Jene attempted to chase Lee but was unable to match his speed.



La Liga named Lee the best player of the day, calling him the "architect of the victory" on its official social media account. Mallorca also lauded their star, who has spearheaded the team's attack this season, by dubbing him "king" on social media.



"Lee Kang-in was the standout performer. He masterminded Mallorca's every attack and presented a significant challenge for Getafe's defense," Spanish media outlet Marca reported. "He sprinted over 70 meters to reach the opponent's goal and capped off a spectacular night with a goal. Korean fans who stayed up all night were treated to a thrilling display by Lee Kang-in."



Rumors of Lee’s potential transfer continue to grow due to his recent performances. Reports suggest that English Premier League (EPL) club Aston Villa is prepared to pay an 18-million-euro buyout clause for the player. Marca posed the question, "Who knows if this season will be his last at Mallorca?"



한국어