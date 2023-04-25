New right turn rules enforced in Korea. April. 25, 2023 07:59. pep@donga.com.

The National Police Agency said that it would continue to supervise and crack down drivers violating the new right turn law, which obligates drivers to stop when turning right at intersections. The police started crack down on violators on Saturday, but not many drivers followed the new regulations.



“It has been three months since the grace period was enforced, but drivers are not yet used to the new rule. Since protecting pedestrians is top priority, we will continue to monitor and crack down on violators who do not stop when there are passengers waiting to cross the road,” said an official with the NPA. The police will actively crack down on cases where there is a high risk of accidents and supervise in less risky situations.



The crackdown of the new law started on Saturday, but drivers continue to turn right on red without stopping saying that the new law was “confusing and new.” The police said they would continue the grace period until drivers become accustomed to the new law.



At intersections where a right turn signal is installed, drivers cannot turn right on a red light and are allowed to turn right only when a green arrow signal is on. This new rule was found to be well followed by citizens. The police said that it is planning to find more locations to further install the right turn signal. Currently there are only 13 intersections with the right turn only signal installed.



