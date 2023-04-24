SK on wins bronze prize at Edison Awards. April. 24, 2023 07:55. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

SK on has won a bronze prize at the 2023 Edison Awards, which is one of the most prestigious invention awards in the U.S. This marks the first time a global battery manufacturer has won the Edison Awards, as opposed to a startup or research and development company.



On Sunday, the battery manufacturer announced that their NCM9 battery had won the Bronze Award in the ‘EV Battery Improvement’ category at the Edison Awards. The NCM9 battery is a high-performance, high-nickel battery that boasts a nickel content of up to 90%, the first of its kind in the world when the company developed it in 2019. This battery offers high energy density, excellent mileage, and output, thanks to its high nickel content.



However, a higher nickel content in batteries may result in lower thermal stability. But this issue was addressed by the 'Z-folding' technology, in which internal separators are stacked in a zigzag pattern. This technology has been highly praised for its ability to improve stability.



