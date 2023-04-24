BTS SUGA’s first solo album tops Japan’s Oricon charts. April. 24, 2023 07:54. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

BTS’ Suga topped Japan’s Oricon daily chart with his first official solo album “D-DAY.” Selling more than 110,00 copies last Friday when the album was released, SUGA dominated “Daily Album Ranking” according to BigHit Music on Sunday.



The album's title track, "Haegeum,” ranked 3rd in “Daily Digital Singles Ranking” while other tracks including “Snooze,” “D-Day,” “Life goes on” and “HUH?!” also made it to the top 20.



Titled “Agust D,” this solo album came three years after his second solo mixtape, “D-2,” was distributed for free in 2020. SUGA wrote and composed all the songs in the album featuring BTS’ J-HOPE, K-pop solo singer IU, and Ryuichi Sakamoto who passed away last month.



