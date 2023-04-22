Man United crash out of Europa League after defeat to Sevilla. April. 22, 2023 08:08. hun@donga.com.

Manchester United's UEFA club journey came to an end with yet another loss to a Spanish team.



On Thursday (local time), Manchester United suffered a 0-3 defeat to Sevilla in the second leg of their quarterfinal match in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, resulting in a total score of 2-5 and the team's elimination from the tournament. This marks Manchester's sixth consecutive elimination from tournament rounds, all of which were against Spanish teams. In particular, Sevilla has been a major obstacle for Manchester, defeating them three times out of six total defeats. Manchester has previously lost to Sevilla in the round of 16 match in the 2017-2018 Champions League and in the semi-finals in the 2019-2020 Europa League. Additionally, Manchester lost to Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the 2018-2019 Champions League, Villarreal in the 2020-2021 Europa League finals, and Atlético de Madrid in the 2021-2022 Champions League round of 16.



During the game against Sevilla on Thursday suffered a defeat due to defensive mistakes made by goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Harry Maguire. In the first half, de Gea passed the ball to Maguire in the penalty box, who was already surrounded by three opponents. Maguire attempted to quickly pass the ball out, but was unsuccessful, leading to Sevilla scoring their first goal just eight minutes into the game. In the second half, 36 minutes in, Manchester's goalkeeper moved out of the penalty box but was unable to secure the ball, resulting in the third goal for the opposing team.



Sevilla, a six-time winner of the Europa League, will be facing off against Juventus of Italy in the finals. Meanwhile, AS Roma of Italy and Leverkusen of Germany will be competing for a spot in the finals as well.



