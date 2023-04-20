Louis Vuitton turns Jamsugyo Bridge into runway next Saturday. April. 20, 2023 08:07. cero@donga.com.

Global fashion house Louis Vuitton will hold its pre-fall runway show on the Jamsugyo Bridge in Seoul next Saturday.



The 2023 Louis Vuitton pre-fall collection will be released under the light of the bridge on the Han River flowing through the capital city, according to Louis Vuitton Korea and Seoul Metropolitan City on Wednesday. Pre-fall collections, dedicated to fashion items for in-between seasons, come right before brands’ regular fall/winter collections. The French luxury brand’s forthcoming show holds great significance as its first showcase of this new collection in the world. It opened a fashion show at a transformed hangar at Incheon International Airport in 2019. However, the collection had already been made public in New York in May of the same year.



In celebration of the 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year, Louis Vuitton will embrace and encourage Seoul citizens and overseas travelers to be part of the event. It plans to livestream for global audiences with screens installed in many parts of the capital city. Around 100 fashion majors will also be invited to the show. “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk serves as a creative advisor to contribute to the show’s concepts and sceno-graphic design.



