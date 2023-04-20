Samsung SDI showcases EV battery with faster charging speed. April. 20, 2023 08:08. will@donga.com.

Samsung SDI announced that it would take part in Auto Shanghai 2023. From April 18 to April 27, Auto Shanghai is a biennial automobile show that alternates with Auto Beijing. Samsung SDI has participated in Auto China five times since 2014. The South Korean company will set up a private booth for its clients to unveil cutting-edge battery technology and products catering to customer needs.



Samsung SDI presented its next-generation battery technologies and products, including the P6 battery with improved energy density and faster charging speed. The P6 battery has improved the energy density by over 10 percent compared to the previous P5, by increasing the nickel content in its cathode to 91 percent and using silicon-carbon-nanocomposite material technology as anode materials. Samsung SDI’s P6 battery, with enhanced performances, most notably, outstanding quick charge capability from empty to 80 percent in only 10 minutes, will be mass-produced from 2024.



Samsung SDI also showcased a 46-pi cylindrical battery, a new battery platform featuring larger sizes and better performances. The company also disclosed its business roadmap for the solid-state battery, which it seeks to begin mass-producing in 2027, presenting the future direction where the battery technology should be heading.



