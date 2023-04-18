Arsenal draw for the second consecutive game. April. 18, 2023 08:00. hun@donga.com.

Arsenal, which is currently leading the English Premier League (EPL) this season, has drawn two games in a row, making their path to winning their first league title in 19 years more challenging. The team has been particularly disheartened by the last two draws, as they blew two-goal leads and could not secure a win.



In their visit during the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, Arsenal drew 2-2 against West Ham United, which are currently ranked 15th. The Gunners took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus in the seventh minute and Martin Ødegaard in the 10th minute. However, they conceded a penalty goal in the 33rd minute and then conceded another goal nine minutes into the second half to settle for a 2-2 draw. Trailing 2-1, Arsenal was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute of the second half for a handball, but they missed the chance to take the lead as Bukayo Saka missed the kick.



Arsenal drew 2-2 with Liverpool on April 10 after taking a 2-0 lead. According to sports statistics company Opta, this is the first time in the club's history that Arsenal has failed to defend a two-goal lead in two consecutive games and drawn.



Arsenal's race to win this season's EPL title has entered the fog as the Gunners have been held to two consecutive draws. While Arsenal's pace of point accumulation has slowed, second-place Manchester City (W8, D1) accelerated its chase with a 3-1 win over Leicester City on the 16th to extend its unbeaten streak to nine games, including its last six wins in a row. As of the 17th, Arsenal (74 points) has a precarious four-point lead over Manchester City (70 points), who have played one game less. The two teams meet for the second time this season on April 27 at City's home turf.



Arsenal will be looking to win their first title in 19 years since the 2003-2004 season, while defending champion Manchester City will be looking to finish at the top for the third consecutive season.



