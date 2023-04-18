A 27-year-old passes away after donating his organs to 4 people. April. 18, 2023 08:00. easy@donga.com.

A 27-year-old man with muscular dystrophy that causes progressive weakness and degeneration of skeletal muscles donated his organs to four people and passed away. On Monday, the Korea Organ Donation Agency announced that Kwak Moon-seop passed away after donating his lungs, liver, and kidneys at Yeungnam University Hospital in Nam-gu, Daegu on March 24.



Kwak was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of six and had to start using a wheelchair when he was in the second grade in elementary school. He only had the muscular strength to click a mouse with his finger by the time he became an adult, but thanks to the support from his family, he entered the Department of Computer Science at Kyungpook National University. He got a job after graduation and volunteered by writing and making PR posters. Despite his physical challenges, he maintained a positive attitude, saying that having only positive thoughts led to good luck.



After he was pronounced brain dead after suddenly collapsing on March 10, his family decided to donate his organs after a long consideration. “We hope parts of Kwak who had to deal with physical challenges from a young age get to enjoy freedom in someone else’s body,” the family said to the Korea Organ Donation Agency. “My dear son, you lived a short but passionate life. I hope you suffer no longer and live a happy and free life in heaven,” said Kwak’s mother. “I believe you left for a long trip on a warm and beautiful spring day."



