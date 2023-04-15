Shuttle bus service to be implemented for Gimpo Gold Line. April. 15, 2023 08:35. firefly@donga.com,sojee@donga.com.

To solve the congestion problem on the Gimpo Gold Line, the government plans to designate a dedicated bus lane between Gaehwa Station and Gimpo Airport and operate shuttle buses. It will also deploy "cutting men" at stations to limit boarding and consider introducing amphibious buses.



On Friday morning, Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong held an "emergency meeting to ease congestion on the Gimpo Gold Line" and discussed such measures. The meeting was held to develop countermeasures after an accident in which a high school girl and a woman in her 30s collapsed on a train complaining of difficulty breathing on Tuesday.



Minister Won asked the Seoul Metropolitan Government, saying, “Please install a dedicated bus lane between Gaehwa and Gimpo Airport, which is under the jurisdiction of Seoul. When traffic congestion occurs (since there are no dedicated lanes), people cannot use the bus even if they want to.” Exclusive lanes are currently designated only between Gochon and Gaehwa. The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it would devise a plan in consultation with related organizations. Minister



“If exclusive bus lanes are designated, shuttle buses that go directly from Gochon/Pungmu Station to Gimpo Airport Station will be operated ‘unlimited’ until Line 5 is extended,” Minister Won said. Gimpo Gold Line alternative route bus No. 3000 will be increased by six times and M6117 by two times. The ministry will implement shuttle buses between Hangang New City and Gimpo Airport Station.



In addition, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to deploy its personnel to the station as soon as possible, which will play a role in restricting boarding during rush hours. The city is also reviewing introducing an “amphibious bus." This bus will take the road from Gimpo to the Hangang Park dock, and from the Han River or Hangang Park to the nearby subway station. “We will speed up the extension of Line 5 and the GTX Line D project,” Minister Won said.



