Bangucheon Petroglyphs, Hanyang fortress nominated for UNESCO registration. April. 15, 2023 08:35. always99@donga.com.

The Bangucheon Petroglyphs in Ulsan, known as the pinnacle of prehistoric culture on the Korean Peninsula, and the Capital Fortress of Hanyang, which protected the city during the Joseon Dynasty, have moved one step closer to being registered as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.



"The Bangucheon Petroglyphs and the Capital Fortress of Hanyang have been selected as candidates for registration as a World Heritage Sites,” the Cultural Heritage Administration said on Thursday. Before submitting an application to UNESCO, the sites must go through four stages: tentative list, priority list, candidate for registration, and target for registration.



The Bangucheon Petroglyphs consists of two notable sites, the national treasure Chunjeon-ri Petroglyphs in Ulju and the Bangudae Petroglyphs in Daegok-ri, Ulju. The Bangudae Petroglyphs are particularly impressive, measuring 2.5 meters in height and 9 meters in width. This site features 355 intricate engravings, including depictions of 57 whales, tigers, and deer.



Unfortunately, after the Sayeon Dam was constructed in 1965, the rock face containing the petroglyphs was submerged in water during the rainy season, and preserving the site became an urgent task. “We are developing conservation and management measures, including the installation of a water gate in the Daegokcheon Sayeon Dam, in collaboration with relevant ministries,” the Cultural Heritage Administration announced. The list of candidates for registration will be reviewed by the Cultural Heritage Committee in July this year.



The Capital Fortress of Hanyang comprises the Hanyang City Wall, Bukhansanseong Mountain Fortress, and Tangchundaeseong Defense Wall. The Cultural Heritage Committee has selected this relic as a candidate for nomination and has recommended that it undergo a preliminary evaluation. This evaluation process involves discussions during the preparation of the application to increase the possibility of registration. The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to submit an application for preliminary evaluation related to the Capital Fortress of Hanyang to UNESCO in September.



한국어