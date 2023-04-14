‘Harry Potter’ to be rebooted as a TV series. April. 14, 2023 07:48. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Harry Potter books are set to be adapted into a TV series, with the author J.K. Rowling expected to serve as executive producer. The series is reportedly planned to run for ten years.



According to the Guardian on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of a new streaming platform called “Max” and revealed plans to create a Harry Potter series as one of its new content offerings. The series is currently in the process of casting actors and is also in talks with David Heyman, the executive producer of the Harry Potter films, about joining the production.



The drama will reportedly consist of seven seasons, with each Harry Potter book being one season. “Each season will be authentic to the original books,” Warner Bros. said. “We’re delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom.”



“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me,” Rowling, who will serve as executive producer, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”



