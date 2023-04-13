LG Electronics adds youthful and dynamic values to its logo and slogan. April. 13, 2023 08:03. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

LG Electronics plans to reinvent its logo and slogan by infusing youth and dynamic power into its identity. It announced on Wednesday that several digital logo plays will be added to the brand symbol of the “Future Face” to express winks, greetings, and surprises.



A newly designed brand symbol will give customers a wink or groove to the beat. “LG Active Red” ensures a brighter and more visible red hue. What’s more, the brand slogan of “Life’s Good” will be upgraded to a newly self-made font.



“The brand reinvention project will make us a more dynamic brand,” said an LG Electronics executive. "The new logo and slogan will be used for various promotional purposes on the brand’s website, ads, and social network posts."



