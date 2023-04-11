Condolences for Seung-ah continues, the victim of drunk driving. April. 11, 2023 07:50. by Ki-Jin Lee doyoce@donga.com.

"I'm sorry, Seung-ah, we have failed to create a better world for you. We will make sure that the perpetrator who took away your future is held accountable. I pray for you to shine in heaven."



On Monday, letters, notes, flower bouquets, and snacks piled up on the sidewalk in front of Tanbang Middle School in Daejeon, where Bae Seung-ah (10) tragically lost her life after being hit by a drunk driver two days prior. The visits of school friends and community members continued to mourn her unfortunate passing.



Ms. Choi Mun-yeong (62), one of the visitors on the site, expressed her disbelief that an innocent child had fallen victim to such an aimless tragedy and said, “There should be no more victims from such accident.”



The driver, Mr. Bang (65), is a retired from public service five years ago after serving as a section chief at the Chungnam Provincial office. He appeared before Daejeon District Court on Monday for questioning to decide detention warrant. Mr. Bang apologized to the victim's family, stating, "I apologize to the family of the victim.” He reportedly told the police that he had consumed half a bottle of soju during a gathering that took place around 12:30 p.m. on the day of the accident.



The police applied the 'Min-sik Law,' which imposes severe penalties on perpetrators of accidents resulting in the death or injury of minors in child protection zones, and requested a warrant for Bang on charges of child protection zone manslaughter, dangerous driving resulting in death, and violations of road traffic laws. The police also plan to investigate whether Bang's acquaintances who drank with him that day aided him in driving while intoxicated. Seung-ah's family members publicly released her name and photos, hoping to raise awareness and prevent further tragic accidents.



한국어