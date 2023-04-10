Samsung requests Dominican VP to support Busan’s Expo bid. April. 10, 2023 07:52. beepark@donga.com.

On Sunday, Samsung Electronics announced that it hosted a visit from Vice President Raquel Pena of the Dominican Republic at the Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. They explored potential business collaborations and requested support for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.



During a meeting with Vice President Pena, Roh Tae-moon, the president of the Mobile Communications (MX) division of Samsung Electronics, said, “Since the establishment of a branch in the Dominican Republic in 2016, Samsung Electronics has showcased various products such as mobile phones and TVs to the market, with a commitment to providing customers with the best product experience. The 2030 Busan World Expo would be an excellent opportunity for Samsung Electronics to exhibit its cutting-edge technology to the world.



Starting this month, the company is set to launch the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ in the Dominican Republic as part of its social contribution program aimed at helping young people in the country find employment opportunities.



