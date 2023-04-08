BIE delegation members say ‘Busan is excellent’. April. 08, 2023 07:56. run@donga.com.

Two delegation members for the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) reportedly said in a closed private meeting that Busan is excellent.



Busan Mayor Hyeong-joon Park told a group of journalists gathered at the city hall on Friday morning that the BIE delegation evaluated that the City of Busan has everything it needs to host the World Expo. From Tuesday to Thursday, a total of eight delegates visited envisioned host locations in Busan including Busan North Port and met with citizens from all walks of life while inspecting the city's preparations for the 2030 World Expo before returning home on Friday.



Mayor Park noted that Patrick Specht, the head of the delegation who visited Korea for the first time, expressed that Busan is a much more advanced city than he had expected. The Busan mayor added that the whole delegation must have returned home more than happy with the enthusiastic welcome the city extended to them. According to Mayor Park, Dr. Kevin Isaac, a delegate representing Saint Kitts and Nevis and poet, said he would start working on several poems after he enjoyed fireworks at Busan's Gwangalli Beach on Thursday.



The delegation expressed gratitude during their three-day stay in the city whenever they encountered a warm welcome from the citizens. Immediately before moving to the airport for departure, the delegates even shook hands with every single member of the traffic police in front of their hotel in Haeundae-gu. One police officer said the delegation seemingly wanted to thank the police team who ensured safety during their stay and added that they even asked for a photoshoot first. “I was moved by the delegates who even delayed their boarding onto the bus to express their appreciation in person,” said Yoon Chang-yong (age 29), a policeman from the Haeundae police station in charge of the delegation security.



The City of Busan and the business circle have put their best protocol efforts till the last moment. Air Busan prepared a private jet (BX2030) exclusively for the delegation members, whose exterior was specifically decorated to support Busan's expo bid. Eight flight attendants were on board to accommodate each BIE delegate with customized services along with special in-flight meals made with Busan's regional specialties. The delegation arrived at the Incheon International Airport via the private jet, where they would take the planes to their homes. Mayor Park said the campaign team would exert themselves in both working on their fourth official presentation in Paris in June and winning over the hearts of undecided members from around the world.



