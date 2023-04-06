Hyundai Motor releases video to promote Busan as World Expo host city. April. 06, 2023 08:06. bjk@donga.com.

Korean companies are joining efforts to promote Korea as the host for the 2030 World Expo as the Bureau International des Expositions’ inspection team arrives in Korea.



On Wednesday, Hyundai Motors Group released a video campaign highlighting Busan’s competitiveness from the perspective of foreigners living in Korea. Foreigners from 17 BIE member states were featured in the “Busan is ready!” video. In the video, the foreigners explained Busan’s competitiveness as a host city for the event. The video exceeded 550K views in just six hours after its release. The company also released 17 one-minute short-form clips where the cast members promoted Busan’s strengths and preparedness for the 2030 World Expo. The video titled “Busan citizens invite you all,” released last month, has over 23 million views.



SK Corporation’s video titled ‘2030 Request from the Future,’ which was first released on March 27, is also popular, acquiring more than 10 million views in 10 days. Musician Chanhyuk of AKMU was featured in the video. In the video, Chanhyuk is a time traveler living in 2030 riding a hydrogen drone to visit his family in Busan at the expo site but accidentally arrives in 2023. If he wants to return to the future, he must get support from the people to host the Busan Expo.



Air Busan, a leading airline representing Busan, will sponsor a private plane for the BIE inspection team on Friday. The team will ride Air Busan to return to Incheon Airport after it visits Busan. It will be a special private plane with only eight passengers on board. Flight attendants will host a welcoming event before the team boards the plane and unveil the specially wrapped aircraft to celebrate the occasion.



