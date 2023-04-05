BTS Jimin became the first Korean solo artist to top the Billboard. April. 05, 2023 07:52. beborn@donga.com.

BTS member Jimin’s title song “Like Crazy” of his first solo album FACE landed in the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100. It is the first time for a solo Korean singer to top the chart.



The billboard made this announcement on Tuesday on Twitter, unveiling the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart. Jimin hit the number one spot surpassing Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.” “Like Crazy,” included in Jimin’s album launched on March 24, is a synth-pop genre featuring a powerful synthesizer and drum sound.



BTS has been the only Korean singer to top the Hot 100 chart. Six BTS songs from Dynamite in 2020, Butter, Savage Love, Live Goes On, Permission to Dance, and My Universe, topped the Hot 100 chart. Jimin became the first Korean singer to top the Billboard chart individually and as a group. So far, the only Korean singer ranked high on the Hot 100 was PSY in 2012, who was ranked second place for seven consecutive weeks.



“BTS and Army (BTS Fandom) made this possible. I realized how much you wait for us. Thank you so much,” said Jimin on the fan platform Weverse live. Jimin explained that the new album started with other members advising to create new music as he suffered from low self-esteem. He felt his emotions recovering as we worked on the album. “I will work harder to take myself further,” he said. "My father teared up when he listened to his son’s music for the first time, saying that the lyrics were sad."



Other BTS members congratulated Jimin. “I am so proud of Jimin, he is just amazing. I’m moved to tears,” said J-Hope. “Park Jimin becomes no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 – he is incredible!” said Suga. Big Hit Music also expressed appreciation by referring to the achievement as “unbelievable no. 1.” Billboard Hot 100 ranks song popularity based on digital song sales, radio broadcasting, YouTube views, etc.



