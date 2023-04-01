KBO League's spring season commences. April. 01, 2023 08:07. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The 2023 KBO League is set to begin on April Fool's Day. The Dong-A Ilbo put together the most favorable outcomes for all ten teams to celebrate April Fool's Day with potential headlines. The team rankings are based on last year's performance.



● E-mart celebrates SSG's championship with a 70% storewide discount



In honor of SSG's consecutive championships, Shinsegae Group's 19 subsidiaries are hosting a celebratory 'SSG Sale' event. E-mart will offer an unprecedented 70% discount on all items this year, surpassing last year's top 50% markdown.



● Korean Series MVP Lee Jung-hoo secures $100 Million MLB contract



Kiwoom's Lee Jung-hoo, who secured the team's first-ever championship, is heading to Major League Baseball (MLB) with a $100 million contract. Lee's impressive achievements include winning both the regular season and Korean Series MVP titles, setting a new record in MLB posting (private bidding) from both Korea and Japan.



● LG taps Park Yong-taik to uncork championship wine



After a 29-year wait, LG captured the Korean Series title and has selected Park Yong-taik, a former player with a retired number and current commentator, to uncork the celebratory wine. This Awamori soju was acquired by the late LG owner, Koo Bon-moo, during the 1995 spring camp in Okinawa, Japan. He bought an entire jar of the beverage, declaring, "Let's drink this when we win our next championship."



● Manger Lee Kang-cheol is strong in the Korean field



In its 10-year history, KT has claimed its second Korean Series title. Manager Lee Kang-cheol, who fell short of fans' expectations at the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC), has pleasantly surprised Korean baseball enthusiasts with back-to-back championship victories. Some even suggest that Manager Lee's expertise might be exclusive to the Korean league.



● Car wash event causes gridlock at champions field



Seorim-ro, located in front of Champions Field, is experiencing traffic congestion due to a car wash event. Kim Do-young had pledged to personally wash Kia cars if the team won the Korean Series. Now, fans with vehicles from other brands are also flocking to the event, hoping to secure his autograph.



● NC's Park Se-hyuk claims the 2023 Golden Glove Award for catchers



NC emerged victorious in the free-agent market, where Doosan and NC essentially traded starting catchers. Park Se-hyuk's remarkable performance in two ways earned him his first-ever Golden Glove award, outperforming Yang Eui-ji.



● Samsung Retains Foreign Trio for Next Year



Following their first Korean Series win since the 2016 opening of Lions Park, Samsung will keep Buchanan, Suarez, and Pirela on the roster for the upcoming year. Combined 40 wins by Buchanan and Suarez and 40 home runs by Pirela helped Samsung regain its esteemed reputation.



● Han Dong-hee shatters Lee Dae-ho's record



Lotte's clean-up hitter Han Dong-hee has become a fan favorite. Under coach Park Heung-sik's tutelage, Han hit 45 home runs this season, breaking Lee Dae-ho's 2010 single-season Lotte record of 44 home runs.



● Lee Seung-yup: From star player to successful manager



Manager Lee Seung-yup made good on his promise to "laugh at the end of the season." By clinching the Korean Series, Lee joined the ranks of his former mentors, Ryu Joong-il and Kim Tae-hyung, becoming the third manager in history to win a championship in his debut season.



● Hanwha advances to postseason



After three consecutive years at the bottom, Hanwha has finally reached the postseason. The 'Young Gun Duo' Moon Dong-ju achieved 15 wins, Kim Seo-hyun secured 30 saves, and free-agent acquisition Chae Eun-sung amassed a personal best of 125 RBIs.



