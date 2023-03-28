Hyundai Motor reveals design of Sonata The Edge. March. 28, 2023 08:08. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company revealed the design of Sonata The Edge, a partially changed model of Sonata that represents South Korean midsize sedans, on Monday.



Sonata The Edge features a wide range of changes to the eighth generation of the Sonata, launched in 2019. Hyundai Motor Company named the new model The Edge to highlight its sharp design featuring straight lines and the style of customers living unique lives.



The front part of the car showcases an integrated design with headlights, a radiator grill, and air intake in one. Its daytime running lights have a horizontal lamp design that goes across the car body, which is a style applied to new cars of the company, including the new Grandeur. The sides and back of the car feature dynamic appearances that resemble those of high-performance sports cars.



A panoramic curved display that connects a 12.3-inch display screen and infotainment system is installed inside the car for the driver’s convenience.



Hyundai Motor Company also revealed the Sonata N Line, a high-performance Sonata model. The N Line cars have 19-inch dedicated wheels and a rear spoiler. The company plans to showcase Sonata The Edge during the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, which will be held on Thursday at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.



