Campaign encouraging kindness toward foreigners and multicultural families is launched. March. 28, 2023 08:08. imi@donga.com.

The Sunfull Foundation and the National Assembly’s Sunfull committee held an event to launch a campaign calling for the respectful treatment of multicultural families and foreigners in South Korea on Monday at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.



“We’d like to contribute to building a culture where people of different cultures and backgrounds can live harmoniously,” said Min Byeong-cheol, the head of the Sunfull Foundation.



“This will offer an opportunity to raise people’s awareness of mutual understanding and respect,” said Kim Tae-ho, the head of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee. The event was attended by foreign ambassadors and deputy ambassadors to South Korea, diplomatic delegations of 40 countries, teachers of the Sunfull Foundation, and youth representatives. The nationwide campaign will be carried out until December.



